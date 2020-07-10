Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $22.21 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 0.7% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Danaher were worth $22,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1,055.6% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.25.

DHR traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.61. 114,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,992. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.78. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $187.19. The stock has a market cap of $128.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 141,420 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.69 per share, for a total transaction of $23,290,459.80. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,298,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,507,356.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $6,084,785.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,347.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

