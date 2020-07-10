Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $25.19 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,392 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.8% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $25,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,461 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 988,331 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $564,194,000 after buying an additional 194,806 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 17,451 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $291.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,695,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,356. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $315.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $296.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.78. The stock has a market cap of $276.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.42.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

