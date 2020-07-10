Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $29.30 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.9% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $29,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.99.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $4.99 on Friday, hitting $96.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,678,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,377,682. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.93. The company has a market capitalization of $284.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

