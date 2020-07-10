Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $5.57 Million Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 70.0% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 82,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its position in Altria Group by 58.4% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,916,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,143,616. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $52.45. The stock has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.29.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

