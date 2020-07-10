Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $6.43 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,282,055,000 after acquiring an additional 724,700 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,684,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,996,454,000 after purchasing an additional 403,703 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,413,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,246,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,105 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,469,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,137,386,000 after purchasing an additional 36,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,167,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $984,066,000 after purchasing an additional 130,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,549 shares of company stock valued at $293,126. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.34. 2,094,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,035,380. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.31.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.70%.

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.43.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

