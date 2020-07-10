Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $7.47 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,028 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.35.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.41. 6,493,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,639,941. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.76. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

