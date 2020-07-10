Moody National Bank Trust Division Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,885 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 0.7% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Intel were worth $21,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after buying an additional 8,659,315 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,529,995,000 after buying an additional 1,323,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,884,421,000 after buying an additional 2,854,177 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $2,966,694,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,788,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,207,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. ThinkEquity initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

INTC traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.53. The company had a trading volume of 13,852,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,178,590. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.54. The company has a market cap of $248.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.