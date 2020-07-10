Moody National Bank Trust Division Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 122.7% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 208.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.58.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,728,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,540,000. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

