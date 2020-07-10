Moody National Bank Trust Division Increases Stock Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,917,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,654,000 after acquiring an additional 16,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,990. The company has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $224.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.85.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,786,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric J. Foss bought 5,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $187.37 per share, with a total value of $1,023,040.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,928,761.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 300,485 shares of company stock valued at $62,038,903. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cigna from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cigna from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.62.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

