Moody National Bank Trust Division Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,557 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.5% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $305.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.24.

NVIDIA stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $419.17. The stock had a trading volume of 11,410,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,883,493. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.04. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $147.39 and a twelve month high of $409.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.62 billion, a PE ratio of 78.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total value of $393,437.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,834,748.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 25,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.46, for a total value of $10,002,279.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,257 shares in the company, valued at $62,480,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 244,286 shares of company stock worth $90,984,177. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

