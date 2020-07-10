Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 552 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Prologis were worth $15,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. AXA raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,602,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,808,000 after purchasing an additional 332,143 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Prologis by 88.8% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $9,222,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $2,564,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $487,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

Shares of PLD stock traded down $1.73 on Friday, hitting $94.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,876,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,318. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.73 and a 200 day moving average of $88.69. The stock has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Prologis Inc has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $99.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $878.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.54 million. Prologis had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $129,052.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $615,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,565 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

