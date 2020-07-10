Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases New Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,563,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 289 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $173,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $3,937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,277,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,223 shares of company stock valued at $18,611,408. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. SVB Leerink lowered Intuitive Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $575.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered Intuitive Surgical from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Intuitive Surgical to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $577.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $576.00. 10,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,755. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $572.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $549.70. The stock has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.93. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

