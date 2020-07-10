Moody National Bank Trust Division Raises Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total transaction of $1,244,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total value of $1,690,832.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,040 shares of company stock worth $4,415,607. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock traded down $2.80 on Friday, hitting $392.13. 13,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,705. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $410.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $390.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, June 12th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.44.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

