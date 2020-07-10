Moody National Bank Trust Division Raises Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 0.7% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $22,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,553,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $33,044,350. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.42.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $4.35 on Friday, hitting $383.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,673. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $395.00. The company has a market capitalization of $153.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $350.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

