Moody National Bank Trust Division Raises Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Paypal comprises approximately 0.6% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Paypal were worth $20,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in Paypal by 17,287.5% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 6,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Paypal by 46.6% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 30,026 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Paypal by 16.7% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 5.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in Paypal by 17.5% in the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 44,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded down $4.83 on Friday, reaching $178.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,076,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,931,565. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $183.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $213.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.42, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.92 and a 200-day moving average of $125.65.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Paypal’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,108,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Wedbush upped their price target on Paypal from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on Paypal from $132.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BTIG Research lowered Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paypal from $153.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.58.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

