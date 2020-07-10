Moody National Bank Trust Division Reduces Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $10,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $551,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after buying an additional 16,590 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Cowen upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.32.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.83. 443,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.64. The company has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,023.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.