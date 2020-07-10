Moody National Bank Trust Division Reduces Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 353,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Comcast by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,342,000 after buying an additional 20,472 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 733,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,958 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,440.6% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 174,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 163,379 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 66,507 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,979,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,002,826. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.50. The company has a market capitalization of $180.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. Comcast’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.