Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 1,332 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 78,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 12,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 23,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 21.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 299,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 53,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,469,920.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $2.26 on Friday, hitting $49.77. The stock had a trading volume of 10,286,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,045,375. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.28.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

