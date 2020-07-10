Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 1,966 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA increased its stake in PepsiCo by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,074,000 after acquiring an additional 68,968 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. First American Bank increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 236,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.75 on Friday, hitting $134.46. 4,506,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,630,275. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.06.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

