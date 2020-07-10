Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 387 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,181,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,210,242,000 after buying an additional 326,316 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,937,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $391,141,000 after buying an additional 240,762 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $387,424,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,017,000 after buying an additional 1,275,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,899,000 after buying an additional 61,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $3.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.85. 750,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,704. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

