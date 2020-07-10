Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 71 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,515 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. ACG Wealth grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 5,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,093 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 111,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.72. 97,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,511,577. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.67. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $188.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

