Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 75 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Societe Generale upgraded Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.44.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $999,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $218,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,847 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,033 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.16. The company had a trading volume of 50,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.59. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $220.61. The company has a market capitalization of $139.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

