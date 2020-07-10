Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.30 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,143 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.3% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $5,429,501,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Facebook by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,036 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Facebook by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,619,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236,566 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 1,141.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $642,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,165 shares during the period. Finally, Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $521,859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.45.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $1,679,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,139,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.60, for a total value of $42,796.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,694 shares in the company, valued at $594,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,076 shares of company stock worth $14,963,286. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $242.86. 13,687,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,243,616. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $247.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

