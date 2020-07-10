National Australia Bank (ASX:NAB) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.04

National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.04 and traded as low as $15.42. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 14,243,074 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion and a PE ratio of 13.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$15.52 and a 200-day moving average price of A$20.00.

Get National Australia Bank alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. National Australia Bank’s payout ratio is 99.30%.

In related news, insider Ross McEwan purchased 47,500 shares of National Australia Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$15.40 ($10.55) per share, with a total value of A$731,547.50 ($501,059.93). Also, insider Ann Sherry purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$16.17 ($11.08) per share, with a total value of A$56,595.00 ($38,763.70). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 52,397 shares of company stock valued at $807,910.

National Australia Bank Company Profile (ASX:NAB)

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.