Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,112 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 0.5% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Netflix were worth $15,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $735,000. Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 150,403 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $48,652,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 488,403 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $158,014,000 after buying an additional 86,279 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Netflix by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,695 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $2,144,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,137 shares in the company, valued at $7,708,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,364 shares in the company, valued at $9,182,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,655 shares of company stock valued at $86,881,849. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $40.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $548.73. 20,569,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,646,273. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $505.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $240.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $445.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.46.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

