Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $500.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $460.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price (up previously from $480.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Netflix from $327.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $507.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $223.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.79, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Netflix has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $505.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $442.37 and its 200 day moving average is $388.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $2,544,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,762,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,182,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,655 shares of company stock valued at $86,881,849. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 296.0% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

