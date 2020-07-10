NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the June 15th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTWK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetSol Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded NetSol Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTWK. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in NetSol Technologies by 692.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NetSol Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 26,631 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NetSol Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in NetSol Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. 27.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTWK stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.58. NetSol Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $6.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.16.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine.

