News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) Short Interest Update

News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the June 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 690,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWS traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.93. 12,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,948. News has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.07.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. News had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter.

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 11,433 shares of News stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $151,601.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,866 shares in the company, valued at $303,203.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in News by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 395,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 20,101 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in News by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 583,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in News by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 313,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 162,218 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in News in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,427,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in News by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 638,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 70,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

