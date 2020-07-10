NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 2.2% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 40,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in NextEra Energy by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 19,906 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 52,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,698,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,357 shares of company stock valued at $22,818,449 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Barclays cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.00.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $5.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $257.27. 904,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,785. The stock has a market cap of $123.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $283.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

