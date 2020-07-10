NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Short Interest Down 7.4% in June

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the June 15th total of 4,480,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Feinberg Stephen acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,574,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $66,251,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $57,890,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $29,869,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,116.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,839,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $1.60 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.30 to $3.15 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.71.

NEX stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 88,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,908. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $459.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 3.53. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $7.21.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $627.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.34 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.