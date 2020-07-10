Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) Short Interest Update

Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 255,500 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the June 15th total of 276,500 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Robert J. Weyers acquired 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.27 per share, for a total transaction of $97,848.90. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 861,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,024,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 734,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,086,000 after buying an additional 31,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 13.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after buying an additional 15,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. 38.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Hovde Group cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

NASDAQ:NCBS traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.13 and a 200-day moving average of $61.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52-week low of $45.33 and a 52-week high of $75.99.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $40.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.60 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

