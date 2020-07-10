Nimiq (NIM) Price Hits $0.0044 on Exchanges

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 18.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Nimiq has a total market cap of $27.05 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 43.5% higher against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,232.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.59 or 0.02595099 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $237.48 or 0.02572246 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00478390 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00013089 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.10 or 0.00737555 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00069178 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00606725 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00014916 BTC.

About Nimiq

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 7,026,269,980 coins and its circulating supply is 6,200,269,980 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

