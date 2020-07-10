Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

Novation Companies Inc (OTCMKTS:NOVC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. Novation Companies shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04.

Get Novation Companies alerts:

Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Howard Amster sold 1,984,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.02, for a total value of $39,698.02. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

About Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC)

Novation Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc, provides outsourced health care staffing and related services primarily to Community Service Boards in Georgia. It also owns a portfolio of mortgage securities. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc in May 2012.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Novation Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novation Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.