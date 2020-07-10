Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Short Interest Down 8.9% in June

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the June 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 970,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of OCSL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,436. The company has a market cap of $606.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $5.65.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.49 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a negative net margin of 86.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. Research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 79.17%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.25 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, CEO Armen Panossian bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 28.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 54,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 87,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 608,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. 52.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

