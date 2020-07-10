Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Short Interest Down 8.3% in June

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the June 15th total of 58,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 74.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OVBC traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.45. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,934. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.30.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $14.45 million during the quarter.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

