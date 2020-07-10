Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the June 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 952,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 503.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

ONCY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.91. 16,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,926. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $6.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $75.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.50.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ONCY. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.