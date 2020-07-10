Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) Short Interest Up 7.7% in June

Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 388,600 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 360,700 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 234,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

OPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Oportun Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

Shares of Oportun Financial stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,412. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.76. The stock has a market cap of $343.16 million and a PE ratio of 11.55. Oportun Financial has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $25.84.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $163.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.00 million. Analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 6,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $52,410.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,814.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raul Vazquez bought 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $116,759.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,042.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,264 shares of company stock worth $110,004 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRT. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $12,517,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,377,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,385,000 after buying an additional 451,784 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 702,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after buying an additional 112,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,023,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.

