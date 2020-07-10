Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,628 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739,302 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,883 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,025,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,284,000. 48.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.01. 872,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,805,506. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.97 and its 200-day moving average is $52.62. The stock has a market cap of $174.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.34.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $77,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,391,358,826.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $396,376,000. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

