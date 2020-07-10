Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) Short Interest Update

Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 321,700 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the June 15th total of 355,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 85.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 41,436 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,000. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OFIX. BidaskClub downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orthofix Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

NASDAQ OFIX traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $29.91. 1,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,137. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orthofix Medical has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $55.17. The stock has a market cap of $569.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $104.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

