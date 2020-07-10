Orvana Minerals (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.13

Shares of Orvana Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and traded as high as $0.19. Orvana Minerals shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 180,333 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13.

About Orvana Minerals (OTCMKTS:ORVMF)

Orvana Minerals Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, precious, and base metal deposits. The company holds interests in the Don Mario Mine, an open-pit mine located in the south-eastern Bolivia; and El Valle and Carlés Mine located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt in northern Spain.

