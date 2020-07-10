Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Short Interest Up 6.9% in June

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 564,900 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the June 15th total of 528,400 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 318,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
OXFD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.
In other news, Director Patrick J. Balthrop purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.53 per share, with a total value of $50,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $297,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,107,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 32,075 shares of company stock valued at $370,126. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:OXFD traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,950. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.53 and a current ratio of 14.30. The company has a market cap of $347.16 million, a P/E ratio of -55.75 and a beta of 1.07. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $17.77.
Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile
Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.
