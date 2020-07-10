Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.71

Shares of Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.71 and traded as low as $9.70. Pathfinder Bancorp shares last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.

PBHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Pathfinder Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pathfinder Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.69.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $9.02 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pathfinder Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Pathfinder Bancorp by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,216 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. increased its position in Pathfinder Bancorp by 24.7% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 58,052 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 11,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBHC)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

