Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Receives $6.35 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.40.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PTEN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.90 to $2.10 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cowen cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

NASDAQ:PTEN traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $3.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,309,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,068,015. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $658.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.01. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,101,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 16,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

