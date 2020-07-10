Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Short Interest Down 8.3% in June

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,720,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the June 15th total of 11,690,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.27.

PAYX traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.76. 25,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,387. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.45.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The business had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 217.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 388.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

