PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.63.

PBFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered PBF Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised PBF Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on PBF Logistics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PBF Logistics from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PBF Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in PBF Logistics by 712.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in PBF Logistics by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in PBF Logistics by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. 28.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PBFX traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $9.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. PBF Logistics has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.42.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 113.76% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $93.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.82 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Logistics will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.14%. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is currently 60.30%.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

