Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 171,600 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the June 15th total of 190,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PGC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Peapack-Gladstone Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 906,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,264,000 after purchasing an additional 22,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 15,799 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 418,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,935,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 19,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 237,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 33,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PGC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.32. The stock had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,268. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average of $22.62. The stock has a market cap of $321.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.19. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $46.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.41 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 7.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

