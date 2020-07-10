PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Reduced by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 2.5% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $28,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Rivers Group increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.5% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. Cfra upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim increased their price target on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.06.

PepsiCo stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.79. 1,853,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,793,855. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $185.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

