Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) Short Interest Update

Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,060,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the June 15th total of 5,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 629,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days. Approximately 31.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $133,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,334 shares of company stock worth $369,610. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Petmed Express by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 833,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,991,000 after acquiring an additional 66,380 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 250.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 14,220 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 72.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after purchasing an additional 137,299 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Petmed Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,964,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Petmed Express during the first quarter worth $1,040,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PETS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ:PETS traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.01. The stock had a trading volume of 8,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,086. Petmed Express has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $41.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.22 million, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.03.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Petmed Express had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

About Petmed Express

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

