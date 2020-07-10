PIXEL (PXL) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 10th. One PIXEL token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and Coinone. PIXEL has a market cap of $472,684.99 and $575,870.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,213.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.61 or 0.02568090 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.84 or 0.00682088 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00010001 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 53% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000684 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000546 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,743 tokens. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.