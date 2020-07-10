Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.46

Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.46 and traded as low as $2.12. Potbelly shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 189,539 shares traded.

PBPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Potbelly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Potbelly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $50.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Potbelly had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $87.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Potbelly Corp will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Potbelly by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Potbelly by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Potbelly in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Potbelly by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Potbelly by 20.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Potbelly Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

